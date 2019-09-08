

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking the public for help locating wheelchair-using senior who was last seen Saturday in the Downtown Eastside.

In a release, the Vancouver Police Department said Garry Molyneux didn't return to his care facility near West 12th Avenue and Ash Street Saturday night. Police said they are concerned for Molyneux's safety.

Molyneux was last seen Saturday near the intersection of Main and Hastings streets around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Police said Molyneux is paralyzed from a stroke, adding that he can't speak and uses a motorized wheelchair. Because of this, police said, he is unable to ask for assistance.

Molyneux requires medication for diabetes and may seem confused or disoriented, police said.

Police described Molyneux as white, with fair skin. He is 5'7" tall with a medium build, short grey hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jogging pants and a long jacket.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.