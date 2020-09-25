VANCOUVER -- Police say their investigation into a homicide in South Vancouver earlier this month is progressing, and they're asking the public for more help with the process.

Vancouver police said in a news release Friday that they're looking for dash cam video in a new area of interest related to the shooting death of Iqubal Grewal.

The 23-year-old was found dead in front of a house near Knight Street and East 64th Avenue on Sept. 16. Police have previously said that a burned-out GMC Terrain found in Richmond shortly after Grewal's death is related to the case.

Now, they're asking drivers who have dash cam video from the area of Westminster Highway between Knight Street and Nelson Road in Richmond to get in touch with them. Police are specifically looking for video captured in the area between 7 and 8 p.m. on the night of the homicide.

Police have previously said they believe the homicide is related to gang activity.

"Investigators are making progress in this case and are thankful for the video they have received from the public so far,” said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the news release. “Their investigation has led them to ask for additional video in a new area.”

Police ask anyone with additional information or video from the specified place and time to call investigators at 604-717-2500.