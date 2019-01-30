CTV Vancouver will be streaming a live election special beginning once the polls close at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Voters in Nanaimo, B.C. hit the polls on Wednesday in a high-stakes byelection that has the potential to tip the balance of power in the legislature.

Scroll down or click here to follow our live byelection results

There are currently 42 Liberals, 40 New Democrats and three Green MLAs in Victoria.

A victory for Liberal Tony Harris in Nanaimo would give the party 43 seats, tying it with the 43 seats held by the NDP and Greens, which signed an agreement following the 2017 provincial election that allowed the NDP to form a minority government.

And a stalemate in the legislature wouldn't automatically bring down the government, but would likely send all British Columbians back to the polls for a provincial election sooner than later.

On the other hand, a win for the NDP's Sheila Malcolmson Wednesday would bolster John Horgan's fragile minority, giving the NDP-Green alliance 44 seats over the Liberals' 42.

There are about 45,000 eligible voters in the riding. More than 9,000 have already cast their ballots in advance polls.

Polling stations will close at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Elections BC forced to clarify riding boundaries

The byelection saw some confusion at the polls about who could and couldn't cast a ballot.

Election BC issued a reminder to residents on Wednesday afternoon about voter eligibility.

The Regional District of Nanaimo is larger than the electoral district by the same name. That means some people who consider themselves Nanaimo residents were not in fact eligible to vote in the Nanaimo byelection.

"People in the municipality but not in the electoral district have been coming to vote so we're just trying to get the message out," Elections BC spokeswoman Rebecca Penz told CTV News.

Uncertainty, scandal heading into byelection

The byelection was called after New Democrat Leonard Krog vacated his seat back in November to become the mayor of Nanaimo. Krog had been passed over for a cabinet position when his party formed government in 2017.

The Liberals announced Harris, a well-known local developer and businessperson, as their candidate in early November.

Malcolmson and Ney were officially named the candidates for their respective parties in mid-December.

Despite long being considered an NDP stronghold, the results of a Mainstreet Research poll released Monday put the Liberals up by more than 12 points over the NDP, sparking uncertainty about the riding's future.

But Premier John Horgan was quick to point out pollsters have been wrong before.

"They ask for snapshots in time," he said. "Whether that's accurate—that's something we'll find out on Wednesday."

Advance polls opened early last week, just a day after a bombshell report by B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas accusing two senior officials of "flagrant overspending" sent shockwaves across the province.

Then-MLA hopefuls answered questions about the alleged overspending—most of which Plecas' report said happened under the Liberals—during an all-candidates meeting on Thursday.

And while Malcolmson blamed what she called the Liberals' "culture of entitlement" for the scandal, Harris stuck his party's line since Plecas' report became public: “I think it’s important we address this aggressively with all party support.”

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan, Breanna Karstens-Smith and The Canadian Press

Live byelection results follow. Viewing this on our mobile beta site? Tap here for a compatible version.