Voters go to polls for Surrey South byelection

Surrey, B.C. -

Voters in the British Columbia riding of Surrey South go to the polls today to replace a longtime Liberal Party member of the legislature.

Stephanie Cadieux, a former Liberal government cabinet minister, resigned the seat in April when she took on the job of Canada's first chief accessibility officer.

New Democrat candidate Pauline Greaves, a teacher at Langara school of management, ran against Cadieux in the 2020 election and lost by just under 1,200 votes.

Elenore Sturko, a sergeant and media spokesperson on leave from the RCMP, represents the B.C. Liberal Party in the riding.

Simran Sarai, a student at SFU, is running for the B.C. Green Party, Harman Bhangu, who owns a trucking firm, is taking on the challenge for the Conservative Party of B.C., while Jason Bax will represent the Libertarians in the byelection.

Elections BC says the voting results will be available after the polls close at 8 p.m., starting with preliminary results that include absentee and mail-in ballots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2022.