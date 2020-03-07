VANCOUVER -- International Women's Day is marked in a lot of different ways around B.C. and around the world. One of the more unusual events happened in Victoria on Saturday, where volunteers jammed a BC Transit bus full of menstrual products.

The event was part of the United Way's "Period Promise" campaign, which advocates for increased availability - and affordability - of menstrual products.

"The idea is that periods are a fact of life and people should not have to choose between feeding themselves and menstrual products," said organizer Jennifer Young, of the United Way of Greater Victoria.

Young said the group's goal was to collect 100,000 units - pads and tampons - which will be distributed at transition houses and youth shelters throughout Greater Victoria.

"I think it's an aspect of poverty that we don't really think about," said Young. "If you're struggling in poverty or struggling with homelessness, this is something that is really unaffordable and it's a barrier for people."

In addition to providing the products for people who struggle to afford them, Young said the campaign aims to change the way society thinks about menstruation.

"We're advocating to make pads and tampons available like toilet paper," she said, noting that B.C. has been making progress on this issue in recent years.

In 2019, the City of Victoria announced that it would begin providing free menstrual products at city facilities. Similarly, the provincial government now requires all school districts to provide free access to menstrual products for students.