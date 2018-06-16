

Volunteers gathered in the Cowichan Valley Saturday morning to conduct a large-scale grid search for Ben Kilmer, who went missing on May 16.

On that day, the 41-year-old electrician’s work van was found still running on the side of a road, and there was blood inside.

Kilmer’s wife Tonya told CTV News she hasn’t given up hope that her husband is still alive, though she suspects foul play may be involved.

“I believe - in every fibre in my body - that he is at peace, but he is still alive,” Tonya Kilmer said.

“If anybody knows anything about Ben, if there is foul play involved, I just need you to hear that I forgive you,” she said. “Please have mercy on our family. Have mercy on our children.”

The father of two vanished on the same day last month as two other men - Dan Archibald and Ryan Daley. The pair were last seen in Ucluelet after arriving by boat from Panama.

While police say the disappearance of Archibald and Daley is suspicious, Kilmer’s is still considered a missing person case.