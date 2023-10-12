Volunteers and search and rescue teams not giving up search for beloved Whistler senior

At least 50 volunteers are showing up every day to help find Whistler, B.C. resident Robert McKean.

The 80-year-old senior, whose nickname is Whitey, has been missing since Monday.

House builder Chris Massuger spotted him on home security footage. It showed McKean walking with his dog Lexi towards a trail at the top of Alpine Way.

“He is a 100 per cent loved member of the community, without a doubt. There's been so many people looking,” Massuger said.

From the moment McKean and Lexi went missing, the community has banded together to try and find them. Even people who didn't know him joined the search.

“Even at night time, it was almost like fireflies were in the bushes, there were flashlights everywhere,” said Whistler resident Sandy Taylor.

The search effort has involved multiple search and rescue teams, firefighters, police and the public.

The focus of the search is now farther afield, and deeper into the woods.

“The weather has improved considerably from the day of his disappearance. Unfortunately, that day the weather was inclement,” said Brad Sills with Whistler Search and Rescue.

“This is a beautiful trail. It seems to go on forever, but it's steep in a lot of spots. So did he fall? Is he lost? Or is he stuck somewhere?”

McKean is also showing signs of dementia, and may have forgotten where he lives. But there are many people out there determined to show him the way home.

“I just know how horrifying it would be to have my dad, my grandpa wandering around,” said Natasha Pulfrey, another Whistler resident.

The senior is described as 5’6” tall with a “slim build” and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.

Anyone with information about McKean’s whereabouts is urged to call Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.