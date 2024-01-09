VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Volunteer search and rescue leaders allege mistreatment by B.C. government

    FILE: Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter as an ambulance leaves in Agassiz, B.C., on Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward FILE: Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter as an ambulance leaves in Agassiz, B.C., on Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    VANCOUVER -

    The former head of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association says the group's volunteer personnel have been bullied, threatened and disrespected by the province's Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

    Dwight Yochim, the association's former CEO who was let go last week, and several other current and former search and rescue team leaders say the province has been ignoring “pressing safety issues,” while leaving them in the dark about important policy decisions.

    In a joint letter to Premier David Eby, the rescue leaders say there is “institutionalized bullying” of volunteers and a lack of consultation, including about new equipment that could improve safety and save lives.

    The letter says the ministry changed the framework of the government's relationship with volunteer search and rescue teams - 78 in all - making it no longer a “partnership.”

    Yochim says the situation between the association and the ministry has become “toxic,” partly due to the government's opposition to their group's advocacy work on behalf of search and rescue volunteers.

    Eby told an unrelated news conference that search and rescue volunteers need support, especially during the winter months, and his government is reaching out to address the teams' concerns.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News