Volunteer puppy-trainers needed urgently, says B.C. assistance dog organization

A whole lot of puppies have been born over the past few weeks in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society is in “urgent need” for volunteers to help raise and train them.

The organization has a large and dedicated team, but the volunteers haven’t been able to take a break in at least two years, due to the pandemic.

“So there’s a pent-up need for people to take time and go on vacation,” said PADS spokesperson Meredith Areskoug.

They are looking for at least 20 new volunteer puppy-raisers, and 15 puppy-sitters.

“Really we want want to expose the puppies to as many different environments as possible,” added Areskoug.

That means volunteers can live in houses or apartments, in the country or in the city.

Puppy-raisers must commit to being with the dog at least 18 months, and must care for the pup 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They must be able to take the dog to work or school.

Puppy-sitters, on the other hand, step-in to give raisers a break, by looking after the dog for a shorter amount of time.

Both jobs require tremendous commitment.

“I mean, it’s a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of work. You have to love dogs,” advised Areskoug.