

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Those heading to Vancouver City Hall to speak at council, pay a bill or meet with staff will have to pay for parking starting next week.

Previously, parking at city hall was free, but restricted to two hours. However, a statement from the city said it has been a challenge to enforce those limits and that some have had a hard time finding parking because of heavy congestion.

Instead, it will now cost $2 per hour to leave a car outside city hall and parking will be enforced by Easy Park. From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays parking will be limited to two hours.

Anyone speaking at council and those visiting outside of business hours can extend their time, however.

Parking metres will be installed by next Tuesday, Sept. 3 and warnings will be given out between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 to raise awareness about the new parking rules.

There are also other nearby parking lots, metered street parking and some two-hour free parking on surrounding streets, the city says.