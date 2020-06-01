Virtual Surrey Canada Day

presented by Coast Capital Savings

July 1, 2020

Family Hour from 10:30am to 11:30am

Regular Programing from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Virtual Firework Finale

surrey.ca/canadaday

Join us for a virtual Surrey Canada Day celebration on July 1!

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, Virtual Surrey Canada Day will take place on July 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the kid’s and senior’s segment, and regular programming from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube Live.

Hosted by four-time Olympic gold medalist, Hayley Wickenheiser, this year’s free family-friendly virtual event will feature a series of segments including, musical entertainment, virtual tours, indigenous and cultural acts, a “Family Hour” for kids and seniors, dance lessons, a rodeo tribute, and a virtual firework finale to end the night.

This year's free family-friendly virtual event will feature performances by Colin James, 54-40, Toque, Bif Naked, and Said the Whale.