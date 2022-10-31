Violent sex offender who targeted children moving into Metro Vancouver

Authorities are notifying the public that a violent sex offender with a history of targeting underage boys is expected to move into Metro Vancouver.

Shaun Joshua Deacon, 57, has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998. He has also breached long-term supervision orders on several occasions over the last 20 years.

B.C. Corrections issued a public notification about Deacon's plans to live in Metro Vancouver on Monday, cautioning that he poses "a significant risk of offending against male children under the age of 16."

Authorities did not specify where in the region he might end up residing.

The notification did note Deacon is subject to electronic supervision and 25 court-ordered conditions, including that he not communicate with anyone under the age of 16 – except for "incidental contact" required for shopping or other commercial transactions.

Deacon can't get a job or volunteer anywhere he could be in contact with anyone that young, or visit any park, school ground, daycare centre, swimming pool, playground, skating rink, community centre or recreational centre where someone under the age of 16 might be present.

He's also barred from having any electronics capable of accessing the internet, storing data or accessing a computer network, and from possessing weapons of any kind. He's only allowed to use knives when "preparing or consuming food," authorities said.

B.C. Corrections asked anyone who sees Deacon violating any of his conditions to call their local police department.