A physical fight broke out at a Richmond restaurant last week, over alleged complaints of improperly prepared food and payment.

Mounties in Richmond say they were called to a restaurant on Westminster Highway near No. 3 Road last Friday after receiving reports of a possible fight.

When they arrived, employees and restaurant patrons were engaged in a physical altercation.

The reason, they say was from an alleged accusation that the food was improperly prepared and that the patrons didn't pay for the food.

"The parties involved did not appear to seriously injured and were assessed by emergency medical personnel," RCMP said in an emailed statement.

Mounties say no arrests were made after the incident.