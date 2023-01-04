Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
Ryan Atzenberger is suing the City of Abbotsford, which operates the Abbotsford Police Department, and an officer currently identified only as "John Doe Constable #1" in a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court.
The lawsuit alleges that the police use of force was "excessive and gratuitous," that Atzenberger's arrest was unlawful, that he was falsely imprisoned, and that his Charter rights – including the right to counsel – were breached.
"This is the kind of case that it's just so blatant, it's so gratuitous and it's so offensive what happened," Atzenberger's lawyer Daniel McNamee told CTV News.
"I think it really degrades trust in the police," he added.
The incident at the centre of the lawsuit happened on Nov. 26, 2022 outside of a venue where thousands attended a show by The Offspring.
Video of Atzenberger's arrest was posted online, showing, in part, a uniformed officer punching him twice in the face. Soon after, the Abbotsford police released a statement announcing a disciplinary investigation had been launched.
McNamee says – as is so often the case – the video, which is about a minute and a half long, only tells part of the story.
"It's not just the punching," he said.
"The story gets worse when you start going into it, because it's not just that one snippet. It's the whole situation – how it started, what happened in the middle and how it ended."
None of the allegations have been tested in court and no responses to the claim have been filed. Both the City of Abbotsford and the APD declined to comment on the case while it is before the court.
Warning: The embedded video of the incident features profanity.
THE 'OBSTRUCTION'
Both the notice of civil claim and the official statement released by the Abbotsford Police Department say Atzenberger was told by officers that he was being arrested for obstruction.
While neither specifies what exactly police were investigating when they came into contact with Atzenberger, McNamee offered details in an interview with CTV news.
"Basically, somebody peed on the sidewalk. That's what it comes down to. That's what this is all about," he said.
"After the Offspring concert, with 10,000 people leaving the scene, the Abbotsford Police Department determined that they needed eight officers to conduct a public urination investigation. It's just outrageous, it's just an abuse of authority."
McNamee said his client did not urinate in public, but was accused of obstruction because he either refused or was unable to direct officers to the person who did.
"That, to me, is hugely offensive," he said, adding that in his view, obstruction occurs when someone deliberately misleads or otherwise impedes an investigation.
McNamee says the arrest was also unlawful because Atzenberger was not advised of his Charter rights, including his right to consult a lawyer.
A statement issued by APD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Walker last year alleged that Atzenberger "began to interfere" with officers' investigation and "ignored police direction."
"As a result of the man’s actions, police advised him that he was under arrest for obstruction," it said.
Atzenberger has not been charged with obstructing a peace officer or any other crime in relation to the incident, according to his lawyer and publicly available court records.
THE ARREST
The video posted online shows five officers and several members of the public including one man, now identified as Atzenberger, face-down on the ground.
The statement of claim alleges that excessive force was used to bring Atzenberger to the ground, saying he was "beaten senseless" and "lying limp on the ground" before the camera started recording.
McNamee thinks the reason someone decided to start filming in the first place is because the arrest was conducted "with excessive force, in such a way that it made the public incensed."
The video itself shows two uniformed officers, one holding each of Atzenberger's arms. When he appears to try and move away from the officers, the one the legal documents refer to as John Doe Constable #1 punches Atzenberger twice in the side of the face.
The legal documents say that Atzenberger's arm "slipped" out of John Doe Constable #1's grip and that he "did not resist any attempts to be handcuffed."
The police statement about the incident describes it differently.
"During the arrest, the man continued to be non-compliant, resulting in the officer using force on him, striking him twice in the face before taking him into custody and placing him in handcuffs," it said.
THE AFTERMATH
After the cameras stopped rolling, McNamee says Atzenberger was taken to police headquarters and put in the "drunk tank." The civil claim says Atzenberger denies being intoxicated and that he was refused a both a breathalyzer and a phone call to a lawyer while in custody overnight.
The legal documents allege that, due to the use of force, Atzenberger suffered a concussion, bruising, injuries to his arm and face, and that a pre-existing condition was aggravated. Additional impacts of the incident include loss of sleep, emotional upset, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
"As soon as I heard about this incident, I immediately wanted to get this claim filed and essentially make the statement that Mr. Atzenberger's not going to stand for this, our society's not going to stand for this and the City of Abbotsford is going to have to answer for this," McNamee said.
Atzenberger is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, including general damages for pain and suffering, Charter damages, and punitive damages.
"This is the sort of thing where I think the judgment amount will have to be something that hurts," McNamee said.
"If it doesn't hurt it's not punishing. And that's what punitive damages are. Punitive damages are intended to punish so as to prevent things from happening again."
McNamee says he also anticipates amending the claim soon to identify the officer involved and that he is hoping publicizing the case will encourage witnesses and people with information to come forward.
"We'll be naming that officer and proceeding against him," he said.
"Ultimately, by getting it out there and making it known that this is what's happening, we'll have a greater chance that witnesses might reach out to me."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge
E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest U.S. technology companies to announce major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind warnings issued for large swaths of Vancouver Island
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for almost all regions of Vancouver Island.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last year
B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.
-
Vancouver Island resort ranked one of the top hotels in the world
A remote lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island has been ranked one of the top hotels in the world, according to travel website Conde Nast Traveller.
Calgary
-
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
-
Calgary businesswoman accused of defrauding vulnerable person out of more than $350,000
A Calgary businesswoman faces theft, fraud and laundering charges after allegedly bilking a vulnerable person out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier, environment minister challenge yet to be tabled federal 'just transition bill'
Alberta's premier and environment minister are taking aim at the federal government's intention to create a 'just transition bill' to help any displaced energy workers find new jobs in a net-zero future.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
'Small fire' closes Stony Plain Walmart in west Edmonton
A Walmart in west Edmonton has temporarily closed after a Monday fire.
Toronto
-
Why are Toronto grocery stores selling some chicken breasts for nearly $27/kg?
A line of unusually priced chicken breast has left some Toronto shoppers and thousands of internet users scratching their heads.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Online sports betting continues to gain popularity. However, gambling players in Ontario are being notified that they may be the victims of a recent data breach.
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
Montreal
-
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
-
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The use of a spit hood before the death of 21-year-old man illegally detained inside a Montreal jail, and the fact that he should have been released the day before, have sparked calls for a public inquiry.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place across much of southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings for most of southern Quebec, and the messy mix could make travel difficult.
Winnipeg
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
-
'Physically and mentally draining': Manitoba teacher completes gruelling trek to the South Pole
It is yearning to do something big in his life that has pushed a Manitoba teacher around the world – through the Sahara Desert, up Mount Everest, and most recently, into Antarctica. Now this adventurer has his sights set on a new goal.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man 'knocked out' while confronting intruder in seniors' building
Residents of a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex want increased security after an 89-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening.
-
Saskatoon homeowner blames moose for broken window
A Saskatoon homeowner is dealing with two broken windowpanes in his front room after he says a moose cracked the glass, not once, but twice.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called to multi-unit complex
The Saskatoon Fire department responded to a call in the Mount Royal Neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following assault near Langenburg: RCMP
A man who was considered 'armed and dangerous' following an assault near Langenburg has been found and arrested, according to Sask. RCMP.
-
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Spryfield
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spryfield area.
London
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
-
Eviction from London, Ont. long-term care home exposes flaws in system
It’s a case that some say exposes flaws in the province’s long-term care system. Advocates are speaking out after their friend, a vulnerable woman, was evicted from Glendale Crossing long-term care home in London because she hadn’t slept in her room for three months, as she had been in hospital.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
Northern Ontario
-
Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler
Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
'We spoke too soon': Local paramedics report Code Red after 'manageable' holiday call volumes
The union representing paramedics in Waterloo region reported a “Code Red” around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon – meaning there were no ambulances to accept new calls.