

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Another violent incident hit Vancouver's West End Wednesday, just one night after police said there was a suspicious death.

Once again police were called to the corner of Thurlow and Pendrell streets and this time, witnesses told CTV News that shots could be heard.

The incident unfolded at around 9:30 p.m. and witnesses say they think police shot rubber bullets at an individual. Video footage shows that just before those shots were fired, a negotiator could be heard asking the person to take their hands out of their pockets.

The video then shows police swarming the person and a police dog is used.

"It's very unsettling for families … it feels unsafe," one witness told CTV News.

The person who was shot was eventually put on a stretcher and taken away.

This is the same block where a 29-year-old man died from suspicious circumstances on Tuesday night. At the time police said they believed it was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the public.

At this time it's unknown if these two incidents are connected and Vancouver police have not yet commented on what happened Wednesday night.