

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A candlelight vigil was held for the teen who died after his car struck a tree on a rural Chilliwack road Tuesday.

The teen, identified at the vigil as Jorden Child of Abbotsford, was killed on a remote section of Chilliwack Lake Road, east of Cultus Lake.

Police say they were called to the area early Tuesday morning after getting reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. When they got to the car, the lone occupant was deceased.

Dozens of teens gathered at a skate park next to Abbotsford's Yale Secondary, lighting candles and laying down flowers Tuesday night.

An online fundraising page that appeared to be set up under Child's name to help his "family to cope with cost of this terrible accident" said he was "coming back from a grad party at Chilliwack Lake."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.