Members of the Syrian community held a candlelight vigil Friday morning to show solidarity with Marrisa Shen's family as her accused killer appears in court.

Ibrahim Ali, a 28-year-old Syrian refugee, has been charged with first-degree murder in the 13-year-old's slaying, which shocked parents across the Lower Mainland last summer.

Members of the Syrian-Canadian Council of B.C. say the terrible crime has already triggered backlash against immigrants and refugees, and they organized the silent vigil in part to prevent further tensions.

"We want to make sure this incident is not going to be misused," Mohammed Alsaleh told CTV News Thursday. "We want to do the right thing and we thought a silent vigil for the memory of this innocent little girl would be a first step in the right direction."

Organizers issued a statement in five languages welcoming anyone to join them outside provincial court in Vancouver Friday as Ali made his first appearance.

Some on social media responded to the event with anti-refugee sentiments, with one Facebook user commenting that "best way to pay respect is to leave Canada."

But Alsaleh, who came to the country as a refugee himself, said he believes the people lashing out against the Syrian community represent only a small minority of Canadians.

He said he's living proof that immigrants and refugees, even those who arrive with no connections or English skills, can integrate and be embraced.

"In a matter of four years, I speak perfect English, I have lots of amazing friends in my life, and now, before anything, I call myself a Canadian," Alsaleh said. "I have faith in Canada and I have faith in our society."

Ali was arrested last week, about 14 months after Shen's murder, after new information put him on investigators' radar.

Friday’s court hearing will likely be short, and given the severity of his charge Ali is expected to remain in custody.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and David Molko