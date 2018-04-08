

CTV Vancouver





People in the Lower Mainland trying to make sense of a tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan involving a junior hockey team are invited to a vigil in Delta, B.C. Sunday evening.

Families in Delta's Ladner community are planning the evening after the Humbodt Broncos' bus was broadsided by a transport truck on a rural Saskatchewan highway. Fifteen people were killed and 14 more were injured.

The vigil, at Lighthouse Church, coincides with several other vigils across the country including the one in Humboldt, Sask.

"Sometimes it helps to share the grief by just being with others," the event's description reads.

In Humboldt, the pews at St. Augustine Catholic Church were full Sunday morning as Rev. Joseph Salish told attendees they could cry, if they felt like it.

"Our lives will never be the same again," he said. "Wound is the place where light enters you... our response is to open ourselves in prayer."

On Sunday evening, a vigil will be held at the Broncos' home arena where the community can gather to remember those they've lost and support their families.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for victims, survivors and their families had raised $3.7 by Sunday afternoon.