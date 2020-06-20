VANCOUVER -- A protest and vigil in memory of Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman who was killed by police in New Brunswick, will take place Saturday afternoon in Vancouver.

Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht woman from Vancouver Island, died June 4 after a police officer in Edmundston, NB, arrived at her home to perform a wellness check. Police say the arriving officer encountered a woman with a knife and shot her.

Organizers say the event is a chance to show solidarity with Moore’s family “as they demand justice.” They plan to meet in front of the Vancouver Police Departmentheadquarters at 1 p.m. and march to Hinge Park at 1:45 to light candles in memory of Moore.

Organizers say they chose to gather at the police station because of the circumstances around Moore’s death.

Just one week after Moore was shot, another Indigenous man in New Brunswick, Rodney Levi, died after being shot by police. The two deaths have sparked calls to reform the role of police when responding to health and wellness concerns, and have come amid a North-America-wide reckoning of the racism Black and Indigenous people face when interacting with the police.



