A truck ended up in a precarious position following an incident in Delta, B.C. Tuesday.

The Delta Police Traffic Unit posted video on Twitter shortly before 3 p.m. showing a black pickup perched on a tree at the top of a hill.

Deep tire marks were visible in the grass, showing the path the driver took to end up in the strange spot.

The traffic unit described the incident as a single-vehicle crash, but did not say what may have happened.

It warned drivers that one eastbound lane of Nordel Way would be closed near the hill from Highway 91 until a tow truck is able to recover the vehicle.