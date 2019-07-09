Video shows thieves stealing mattress in Chilliwack smash-and-grab
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 6:42PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 6:50PM PDT
Video has emerged on social media showing a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in downtown Chilliwack over the weekend.
And the would-be thieves took just one thing: a new mattress.
The Bedroom Gallery posted the video on Facebook. According to the post, the incident was recorded at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday.
The 20-second clip shows two men coming in through the broken storefront window before making off with a mattress from a display bed.
The business told CTV News the mattress was found nearby, but had been ruined by the glass.