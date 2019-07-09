

CTV News Vancouver





Video has emerged on social media showing a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in downtown Chilliwack over the weekend.

And the would-be thieves took just one thing: a new mattress.

The Bedroom Gallery posted the video on Facebook. According to the post, the incident was recorded at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday.

The 20-second clip shows two men coming in through the broken storefront window before making off with a mattress from a display bed.

The business told CTV News the mattress was found nearby, but had been ruined by the glass.