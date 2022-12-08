Video shows suspects in window-smashing at downtown Vancouver retailer, police say

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly smashed the front window of a retailer in Vancouver’s downtown core earlier this week.

The Vancouver Police Department released a video and photos of two women believed to be involved in the incident early Tuesday morning, and asked anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

The suspects were captured on store surveillance cameras loitering near the entrance of City Lux Boutique in the area of Howe and Nelson streets just after 4:30 a.m.

"One of the suspects used an object to shatter the glass on the window next to the front door," the VPD said in a news release Thursday.

Both women then fled the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 604-717-4034.