Homicide investigators have released surveillance camera video showing two vehicles and they believe were used in a fatal shooting in Surrey last week.

Sumeet Randhawa was gunned down in his parents' driveway on 130th Street on Thursday afternoon.

The 30-year-old who police say was a gang associate did not survive the shooting.

Officers said a black Hummer H3 with Washington State licence plates was found a short time after the shooting, abandoned on 129th Street. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the Hummer, which was reported stolen, was used by one of the suspects in the shooting.

A witness told CTV News previously that the killer waited in a black SUV for about 20 minutes before shots rang out in the residential area. The killer left the scene, but then neighbour Mike Andrews saw the SUV again.

"Two or three minutes later he came back and drove past to make sure he got him, then took off," Andrews said last week.

Officers also obtained surveillance video which shows the H3 being left on 129th Street at around 2 p.m. The driver pulls up, parks and gets out, then heads toward what IHIT believes is a 2012 to 2014 blue Ford Focus hatchback.

The suspect gets into the Focus, which then leaves the area.

Investigators released the video Wednesday in hopes that someone will recognize the vehicles and identify the people in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or to submit a tip through email.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out through Crime Stoppers.

