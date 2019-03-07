

A social media video showing a man tossing an explosive into a raft of sea lions is prompting concerns for the animals' safety.

The video was posted this week on the Facebook page of the Pacific Balance Pinniped Society, a group that's been calling for a cull of seals and sea lions on the B.C. coast.

It shows dozens of sea lions swimming beside a boat when a man lights a small explosive and throws it into the water. After it detonates, the spooked sea lions can be seen quickly diving under the surface.

According to the poster, Thomas Sewid, the boat was out to test herring for roe percentages, efforts that he said are being hampered by the huge number of sea lions in the area.

"Theoretically darkness brings the herring to the surface, which makes it easier to catch them," he wrote. "This massive amount of sea lions diving on huge schools of thousands of tons of herring scares them to stay deep. This makes it so captains cannot catch herring, for they're too deep for nets."

CTV News reached out to Sewid Wednesday but has not heard back. In the post, he describes the explosive as a bear banger, a device used to spook aggressive bears in the wilderness.

"Tenaciously these crews are doing all they can to get a set so they can get a representative herring (sample) to test," he wrote.

But the video raised alarm bells at the Vancouver Aquarium, which said it's familiar with reports of fishing operations using noise deterrents when animals interfere with their work.

The aquarium's head veterinarian, Dr. Martin Haulena, said he's concerned about potential impacts on the sea lions' hearing.

"We're looking at a very, very tremendously powerful level of noise in close proximity, which would cause physical damage to the ear and the ability of animals to hear," he said.

Disturbing marine mammals is prohibited by law, with some exceptions. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed it is investigating what happened.

An eco-tourism operator said the behaviour in the video raises alarm bells for him as well, calling it "disheartening."

"My initial reaction was as bit of shock, actually, just to see it happen out there in the plain of day when they weren't fishing or anything, and to hear the laugher and things behind it," said Nick Templeman, owner of Campbell River Whale and Bear Excursions.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst