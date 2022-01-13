Video shows homicide victim, 'unknown men' tied to Okanagan case

A still image from video released by the RCMP shows Clayton Dyer and three unknown men in the lobby of a building three days before Dyer's body was found near Penticton, B.C. A still image from video released by the RCMP shows Clayton Dyer and three unknown men in the lobby of a building three days before Dyer's body was found near Penticton, B.C.

Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemptions, CBSA says

With just days to go before a federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers is set to come into effect, the federal government says Canadian truckers will be exempt from Canada's new rules, but are still expected to face restrictions once the reciprocal American policy comes into effect.

