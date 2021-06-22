VANCOUVER -- Some people woken at sunrise by loud noises were surprised to see an SUV in the air over Vancouver's English Bay.

Video posted on social media shows helicopters hovering by the Vancouver skyline, one with an SUV dangling beneath it.

Those who witnessed the strange sight said they'd heard the noises between 5 and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

It appeared, based on their accounts, that someone in one of the helicopters may have been filming the one toting the SUV.

One witness in the area said he'd seen the aircraft flying low over the area with the vehicle in a sling, and that they'd circled around English Bay and the city's West End neighbourhood.

Some called Vancouver police to complain about the noise. One told CTV News he'd called officers to "report this very unusual aviation activity," and that police had told him they didn't know what was happening, but they'd be sending officers to investigate.

A spokesperson with the police department told CTV the strange scene was part of a shoot for a commercial.

It was a rare sight to see a vehicle dangling from it! Filmed from the second helicopter, I suppose.@yvrshoots, what's up? pic.twitter.com/LeUeKMTpIb — Tahiti Trot (@TrotskyTrotter) June 22, 2021