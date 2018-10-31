

Troubling video obtained by CTV News appears to show someone throwing a firecracker at two homeless people in Chilliwack, B.C.

The short clip first shows the inside of a car with the caption "Make em dance" written at the bottom of the frame. The camera then turns towards the window out of which the fire crack can be seen flying out of the car and onto the sidewalk, right next to the two homeless people.

The small explosive goes off with a loud bang as soon as it makes contact with the ground, and one of the people can be heard screaming.

Bailey Istace saw the video on the social media platform Snapchat after it was posted by a 17-year-old old acquaintance. Istace was so upset by what she saw that she decided to share it publicly on Facebook.

"I don't know very many homeless people, but I know what they go through and it's not good," she told CTV News Wednesday. "They already have so little and you just want to take it all away from them? It could have started all their stuff on fire and that's all they have."

The cruel prank took place in an area frequented by homeless people like Tom, who said this isn't the first incident of its kind.

"It's happened to a lot of us more than once," he told CTV, adding that someone threw a firecracker at him just days ago. Shortly after that incident, Tom said, someone threw a device at him that exploded with paint when it hit.

"They were aiming for my head," he added.

Witnesses said these kinds of incidents have increased in the past few days, leaving some homeless people in the area concerned for their safety.

"It's scary and it puts everyone on edge," said Corey Buettner of Ruth and Naomi's Mission, a local charity that aims to help the city's homeless population.

The outreach workers confirmed that other people living on the street have been telling him about these kinds of attacks, but the video was something new.

"That's disgusting," Buettner said. "We've heard about it for years, but to actually see somebody doing it on video—it's crazy."

Bailey said she reported the video to police and has blocked the person who posted it, calling the incident "ignorant" and "uncalled for."

Chilliwack RCMP said it is investigating reports of a similar-sounding incident involving a homeless man, but could not confirm that it was the same attack seen in the video.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro