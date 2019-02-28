

CTV Vancouver





Days after police removed potential fire hazards from a Maple Ridge homeless camp, video has emerged of an explosive fire at the site.

The video was posted on social media Wednesday, showing large flames and thick black smoke rising from the camp dubbed "Anita Place."

It's unclear what caused the fire, but it doesn't appear anyone was hurt.

Over the weekend, police enforced a court injunction at the site, arresting several people and removing a number of propane tanks and other possible hazards.