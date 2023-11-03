Video shows driver plowing through pro-Palestinian blockade in East Vancouver

Police are investigating after a minivan plowed through a pro-Palestinian protest that was blocking traffic in East Vancouver on Friday.

Video of the incident posted on social media shows protesters spread across the intersection of Clark and Venables streets when a number of attendees suddenly begin screaming.

The camera turns and a minivan can be seen maneuvering through the pedestrians – and running over a bicycle that was placed in front of the vehicle.

"Watch it!" someone can be heard shouting as the driver continues through the other side of the blockade and heads down Clark. "Oh my god!"

It's unclear whether anyone was injured, but no one appears to be hurt in the recording.

A number of attendees criticized the police officers on scene for not immediately pursuing the minivan. Contacted by CTV News, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed authorities had managed to locate the driver.

In a statement, Const. Tania Visintin described the blockade as an "impromptu protest," but said patrol officers and members of the department's Traffic Unit were dispatched to "facilitate a safe demonstration" as soon as they were made aware of the event.

"As shown in the video, a car did drive through," Visintin said. "The investigation is ongoing."