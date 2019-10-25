

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Police used a beanbag gun to arrest a man who was allegedly seen swinging wooden sticks and assaulting people in downtown Vancouver Friday.

Video of the arrest shows an officer firing three non-lethal rounds at the suspect outside the Trump Tower building on Georgia Street. After the third shot, the man appears to fall to the ground behind a parked car.

Police said officers were called to the Vancouver Art Gallery, a few blocks down Georgia, with reports of a man swinging sticks and attacking people at around 8:30 a.m. The man was gone by the time they arrived, but officers found a suspect near Thurlow Street.

"Officers tried to give the man some direction, and try to use verbal commands to get him to comply. He disobeyed those commands," Const. Steve Addison said.

"Due to the threat to police, the public, as well as the individual himself, one of our officers did deploy a number of beanbag (rounds)."

Authorities said the suspect wasn't injured, nor were any bystanders or police officers.

The suspect, a man in his 50s with no fixed address, was taken into custody. Authorities said he's facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.