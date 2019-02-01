

CTV Vancouver





Conservation authorities have been notified about an alarming cougar sighting that was caught on camera in Coquitlam this week.

Video posted to Facebook shows the wildcat prowling on Burke Mountain Thursday night on Darwin Avenue near David Avenue.

The person who uploaded the video said there were actually two cougars in the area.

According to WildSafeBC, anyone who encounters a cougar is advised to keep calm, appear as big as possible and back away slowly while keeping the animal in view.

"If a cougar shows aggression, or begins following you, respond aggressively in all cases as cougars see you as a meal: keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises. Pick up nearby sticks, rocks, or whatever you have at hand to quickly to use as a weapon if necessary," the WildSafeBC website reads.

In the event of an attack, the organization recommends focusing on the cougar's face and eyes.

Anyone who sees a cougar that could pose an immediate threat to public safety is asked to call conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277.