When John David Siebenga set up motion-activated surveillance cameras on his company’s property, he expected to catch thieves in the act of stealing equipment for the umpteenth time. He was stunned to not only capture video of two men sneaking through a cut in the fence, but also a child they’d brought along with them.

“Can I fit in with this bag?” the boy can be heard asking of his backpack.

The camera was positioned directly in front of a gash in the fence thieves had made on a previous break and enter and hadn’t yet been repaired. The crooks made a beeline right for it – walking face-first toward the camera.

CTV News has blurred all the faces to protect the minor’s identity, but the original video provided to RCMP and CTV clearly shows a child, likely under the age of 12.

"I was very shocked. I became a father six years ago so when I saw that I was -- you get a lump in your gut when you see that,” Siebenga told CTV News. “It's really sad."

Siebenga’s family business, Exxel Truck and Equipment Sales on Yale Road West, has been repeatedly hit by thieves looking to grab anything they can carry and sell for scrap.

“Multiple truck batteries stolen, lots of diesel being siphoned out and the biggest one was a DPF filter, which is like a catalytic converter for a truck, and that was a $12,000 ICBC claim. Probably in total about $15,000 in stolen property," he said.

Mounties tell CTV News they are investigating the latest theft with significant concern for the child involved. The elementary-aged youngster ducked into the opening in the chain-link fence after the first adult went through and was followed by the second man.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development wouldn’t confirm whether it’s investigating the case, citing privacy reasons, but did send a written statement to CTV.

“Each and every time the ministry is contacted we look into the circumstances, assess the risk to the child and the parent’s ability to provide care,” it reads in part. “Based on those findings, we would take the most appropriate course of action to help ensure the child’s safety and protect their best interests.”

This time, the alleged thieves only made off with the $250 surveillance camera used to capture their latest trespass, but Siebenga thinks it’s well worth it. He’s providing RCMP with video captured over the past several weeks showing other thefts, which don’t include the child, in the hope it can help identify the men and lead investigators to the boy.

Siebenga is more concerned about the alleged thieves coming back with the child in tow than any other equipment they might steal.

“I think it really needs to stop.”