VANCOUVER - A day after a British family filed a complaint about being unfairly detained after "accidentally" crossing into the United States from a Vancouver suburb, surveillance video and new details are painting a different picture.

Members of the extended Connors family claim they took a detour on an unmarked road to avoid an animal and found themselves in Washington state on Oct. 2. They insist the four adults and three children, one of them an infant, are being "treated like criminals" while still in custody.

Grainy black and white surveillance video from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol obtained by CTV News shows a van slowly crossing a shallow ditch from the Canadian side of the border to the U.S. side at night, a process which takes several seconds.

Officials tell CTV News two of the adults in the family had been refused entry to the United States last year, but didn't elaborate.

They were also allegedly in possession of $16,000 and less than three grams of cannabis.

"The seven occupants of the vehicle, who are citizens of the United Kingdom, were arrested at approximately 9:13 p.m., in accordance with law as established by the Immigration and Nationality Act for illegally entering the United States without inspection," said a CBP spokesperson.

Pennsylvania lawyer Bridget Cambria lodged a formal complaint on the family's behalf with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's inspector general and civil rights office, describing mistreatment and "trauma" after their detainment and relocation from a Seattle motel to a detention facility in Pennsylvania.

Eileen Connors, 24, says the conditions her family, including three-month-old son, have been in are filthy and cold with broken bathrooms.

"We have been treated unfairly from day one," Connors wrote. "It is undoubtedly the worst experience we have ever lived through."

CTV News has tried contacting the Connors family through Cambria to elaborate on how and why they crossed into the United States but our requests have gone unanswered.

U.S. CBP says border agents had tried sending the Brits back to Canada, but that Canadian officials refused to allow them across the border. Canada Border Services Agency says it's working on a response to our request for more information.

The stretch of border the family had crossed onto is separated by a shallow ditch, with 0 Avenue on the Aldergrove, B.C., side and East Boundary Road on the Washington side near Lynden.

With files from the Associated Press