Cellphone video shows a man who allegedly stabbed his roommate and a stranger's dog in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood fighting with the police who showed up to arrest him.

The dramatic scene played out in the middle of the road near the busy intersection of 4th Avenue and Yew Street just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The video, which was recorded by a Good Samaritan who helped rescue the dog moments earlier, shows one officer rushing out of his car to grab a beanbag gun as another officer retreats from the shirtless suspect.

The camera then points down, and five non-lethal shots can be heard before it pans back up and shows at least three officers holding the suspect down and placing him in handcuffs.

"There was quite a disturbance between the police and this man. He did not want to be arrested, he was not cooperating," Const. Jason Doucette told reporters Monday.

"It was purely numbers, by getting on top of this guy, that got him subdued and taken to hospital."

Though it's not visible on camera, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed officers also used pepper-spray in their effort to bring the man into custody.

After the arrest, police noticed the suspect was suffering from a stab-wound to his chest, but it's unclear when, where or how it was inflicted.

"We are working to figure out how that got there, if it was self-inflicted, if it happened during the altercation at the residence," Doucette said.

His roommate was found seriously injured at their home near 13th Avenue and Arbutus Street and rushed to hospital, where he remains in treatment.

The dog, a golden retriever-cross named Copper, suffered several stab wounds as well, but his owner says he's doing well after an emergency visit to the vet.

Rose Steinmeier told CTV News she was taking Copper for their Sunday morning walk when she saw the stabbing suspect walking toward them with blood on his chest.

Before she knew it, the man was allegedly straddling her dog and thrusting a knife into him.

"To be honest, I lost it," Steinmeier said. "He's a member of my family and I cannot imagine losing him that way."

Steinmeier isn’t sure why her dog was targeted.

“I guarantee my dog did not growl at him. He did not bark at him,” Streinmeier said. “There was no reason for him to feel threatened by my dog at all. No idea.”

Fortunately, some Good Samaritans came to their aid, including one who struck the suspect on the head with a metal canteen. Another, Jonathan Ting, then helped carry the dog into nearby 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters, where he works. Several bystanders shielded Steinmeier and the dog inside the store and performed first aid, as police took down the suspect.

Steinmeier thanked police for their quick response, and gave a special thanks to the bystanders who rushed to help.

"They put themselves out there for a complete stranger," she said. "The world needs more people like that, we really do."

Three VPD officers suffered injuries during the takedown, but all are expected to make a full recovery.

As for Copper, Steinmeier said he's a bit dazed, but still friendly and happy to interact with strangers, as usual.

"He's being lazy. He can be that way, I don't mind. He has days like this even when he's not on meds," she said.

A online fundraising page has been set up to help Steinmeier with vet bills, any outstanding funds will be donated to the BC SPCA.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott