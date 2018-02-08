

CTV Vancouver





Dashcam video that captured four drivers brazenly running red lights in Richmond, B.C. within a span of about 10 minutes is raising eyebrows online.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube last week, is also prompting questions about whether the drivers might be connected, given how quickly the series of traffic violations unfolded.

Three of the vehicles were recorded disobeying the same red light at the intersection of Shell and Cambie roads the morning of Jan. 31, beginning with what appears to be a silver Toyota Highlander.

The Highlander can be seen barging into the intersection from Shell while eastbound drivers on Cambie had an advanced green.

Seconds later, a grey Honda Accord and black Honda Pilot follow suit.

It's unclear if the drivers were heading to the same place, but social media users have noted that they each ran the light in a similarly controlled fashion.

"Look how all three cars approach the intersection, angle to the right, then proceed after crossing at a very high speed. They are clearly in control of their vehicles, not some bad driver who isn't paying attention," one commenter wrote.

"It's clear these people were trying to get somewhere very quickly, whoever they were."

About 10 minutes prior, the dashcam video captured another vehicle running a red light blocks away at Bridgeport and Simpson roads.

It's unclear whether police are investigating the behaviour captured in the video, which has been viewed more than 40,000 times since being uploaded last Wednesday. Richmond RCMP have not responded to a request for comment from CTV News.