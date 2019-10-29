

Luisa Alvarez, CTV News Vancouver





BURNABY, B.C. - Video of a woman going on a racist rant towards staff at a Shoppers Drug Mart has been viewed more than 64,000 times on social media.

Allen caught the exchange on video Monday night at the Shoppers on Kingsway and McMurray Avenue in Burnaby. A woman can be heard telling a staff member to speak English in Canada, and to speak Chinese somewhere else.

"I just want to put this lady on blast for being extremely rude and racist. And hopefully show her there's consequences to this type of behaviour," Allen wrote in a Facebook post.

"It's sad to see this sort of racism still in 2019 and in Greater Vancouver, B.C, and Canada."

Burnaby RCMP said the incident has not been reported to them.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.