Video: Rogers Arena railing collapses at UFC 289, sending one to hospital

Fans fell from their seats when a guard railing collapsed during UFC 289 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena Saturday night.

It happened as Canadian UFC fighter Mike Malott walked out for his event. Videos posted to social media show spectators leaning over the railing to greet him, then the metal fencing giving out, sending around a dozen people toppling to the floor.

The group appeared to land on top of a pair of arena staff members.

According to a statement from Rogers Arena, nobody was seriously injured in the fall.

BCEHS confirmed one woman was taken to hospital after the collapse, but did not disclose the extent of her injuries.

“The safety of our fans is our #1 priority at Rogers Arena,” the statement reads. “Our arena staff worked quickly to relocate fans in the affected area.”

When talking to reporters, UFC president Dana White said there were a couple of minor injuries, but the arena dealt with the situation immediately and “handled it like a bunch of pros.”

