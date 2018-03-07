

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a violent pot shop robbery in East Vancouver.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a man walking into Weeds Glass and Gifts on Victoria Drive then jumping onto the counter and assaulting an employee.

He then proceeds to steal a number of jars from a shelf. When the employee runs out of the store, the suspect chases after her, and tackles another bystander onto the ground as he leaves.

The robbery happened on Nov. 4, 2017, but police said they have so far been unable to identify the assailant, despite months of investigation.

"Detectives have exhausted any leads to identify this man,” says Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release. “We believe the high quality of the video will lead to someone recognizing him, and we’re asking them to call our investigators or Crime Stoppers.”

The suspect is described as medium or dark-skinned, 19 to 25 years old, 5-10 or 5-11 tall, with an athletic build, shaved dark hair, brown eyes and dark eyebrows.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-8924, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.