Video of suspect vehicle in Abbotsford hit-and-run released

Abbotsford police released surveillance video of a suspect vehicle Thursday. (Abbotsford Police Department) Abbotsford police released surveillance video of a suspect vehicle Thursday. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener