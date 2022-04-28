Video of suspect vehicle in Abbotsford hit-and-run released

Police in Abbotsford have released photos and video of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

The suspect vehicle is a "light-coloured," early 2000s Toyota 4Runner with a sunroof, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle hit a 38-year-old man on Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road just before midnight Tuesday, then drove away from the scene.

The victim remained in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries Thursday, police said.

The Abbotsford Police Department's General Investigation Section is working on the case and would like to hear from witnesses who may have been in the area of Clearbrook Road between Hillcrest Avenue and Downes Road after the collision, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the suspect vehicle or has dash cam video from the area should call investigators at 604-859-5225, police added.