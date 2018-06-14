

CTV Vancouver





New video has surfaced showing what police say is evidence of past domestic abuse against a missing Abbotsford, B.C. woman.

Kimberlee Kasatkin disappeared in Peru in November of 2016 and is presumed dead.

Her common-law partner, Christopher Franz, is in custody in the South American country, where he has been charged with femicide—the murder of a woman under Peruvian law.

In the video, which was broadcast locally on Peruvian television and shared by the Abbotsford Police Department Thursday, the 41-year-old appears to show her injuries, including a bloody nose and large bruises on her body.

Police say they sent out the video to raise awareness about the case and to send a message to victims of abuse encouraging them to seek support.

The woman's parents believe the footage was originally provided to the judge presiding over the case.

Kasatkin's family had previously said that the couple's relationship was volatile and that Franz had been abusive.

She had been living in Lima with her partner and two children for more than three years.