Cellphone video obtained by CTV News of a tense encounter between a Vancouver police officer and an aggravated man highlights the challenges first responders face on a daily basis.

The video starts with the confrontation already in progress: the police officer trying to grab the suspect’s arms. The suspect is heard then repeatedly swearing at the officer and swatting his hands away, while the man behind the camera shouts, "Don’t resist."

The officer pulls his Taser.

"Turn around and face the fence," he says. "Don't fight me."

The suspect drops to his knees, and the officer reholsters his Taser.

"For what? I peed in public. I'm sorry," the man shouts. "Get a job. Go arrest somebody. F*** you."

Vancouver Police Sgt. Jason Robillard wouldn’t speak to the officer’s actions, and would only say that the officer was at the scene responding to an “unrelated incident” and "the male was not identified and a ticket…not issued."

The video, recorded in the alley behind the longshoreman’s depot in East Vancouver on Feb. 4, only lasts about 45 seconds.

"I can't get inside the officer's head," Leo Knight, a former police officer, told CTV News after he watched the recording several times. "There's not enough video tape here."

But Knight is certain about one thing: the officer didn’t overreact.

"He was trying to de-escalate and talk the guy into calming down, and obviously the guy wasn't listening," he said.

The video ends with the suspect running away.

“Run, buddy, run!” the voice behind the camera shouts.

The police officer get in his car and drives after him.

"Probably seeing if he could contain him," Knight said, adding that the officer could have taken the suspect into custody for resisting arrest, and could have also written him a ticket for violating Vancouver bylaws against urinating in public.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko