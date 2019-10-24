VANCOUVER – A shooting at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., earlier this week appears to have been captured on camera.

Video obtained by CTV News shows two men in dark clothing approaching a dark-coloured SUV. The first has his arm extended, pointing at the vehicle.

The second runs up behind him and also points something at the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV then drives off screen, and the two men walk out of frame.

The incident partially captured on camera happened Tuesday evening. Police say a man in his 20s was injured after being shot at on South Fraser Way near Hill Tout Street.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m., and confirmed shots were fired.

They said two vehicles had been involved in the incident, and that one was located a short distance away. It was on fire.

Not far from the scene, they located what they believe was the second vehicle: a black BMW SUV parked at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital. It had blown out tires, a smashed windshield, and what Abbotsford Police Const. Jody Thomas called "noticeable gunshot damage."

Police said they'd been called to the hospital, where they located the victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This article is developing and will be updated with more information and the video.