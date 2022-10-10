Victoria, Whistler among B.C. communities that set heat records over Thanksgiving weekend
Another 16 hot weather records were broken in communities across B.C. on Sunday, including in Victoria and Whistler.
Temperatures in the provincial capital reached 21.7 C, narrowly beating the previous Oct. 9 record of 21.5 set back in 1979. Whistler saw highs of 23.2, breaking the record of 22.7 set in 1991.
Some of the records that were toppled over the Thanksgiving weekend were less than a decade old, but others date back to the first half of the 20th century. Vernon recorded a high of 22.6 C, breaking the previous Oct. 9 record of 22.2 set in 1906 – just six years after records were first collected in the area.
The full list of records broken Sunday includes, in alphabetical order:
- Cache Creek area – new record of 25, old record of 22.9 set in 2015
- Clinton area – new record of 21.9, old record of 19.1 set in 2012
- Comox area – new record of 21.4, old record of 20 set in 1936
- Courtenay area – new record of 21.4, old record of 20 set in 1936
- Dease Lake area – new record of 18.9, old record of 15.1 set in 2012
- Gibsons area – new record of 21.3, old record of 20.2 set in 2015
- Hope are – new record of 26.9, old record of 25 set in 1951
- Malahat area – new record of 24.1, old record of 21.5 set in 1991
- Nakusp area – new record of 19.6, old record of 18.7 set in 1991
- Puntzi Mountain area – new record of 24.2, previous record of 23.3 set in 1991
- Sandspit area – new record of 24.2, old record of 23.3 set in 2015
- Sechelt area – new record of 21.3, old record of 20.5 set in 1996
- Squamish area – new record of 26.2, old record of 25 set in 1988
- Vernon area – new record of 22.6, old record of 22.2 set in 1906
- Victoria area – new record of 21.7, old record of 21.5 set in 1979
- Whistler area – new record of 23.2, old record of 22.7 set in 1991
Temperature records have been falling in communities across the province for weeks, during a period of unseasonably warm and dry weather that has created extreme wildfire risk and severe drought conditions in some areas.
There were 61 wildfires sparked over the last week, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, including one that broke out east of Grand Forks Sunday and could be seen by travellers on Highway 3.
While cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday, there are also periods of significant wind expected in many areas. Gusts of up to 60 km/h could "toss loose objects and cause drought-weakened tree branches to break," potentially causing injuries, property damage and power outages, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
Spurred by a deluge of threats and intimidating behaviour by conspiracy theorists and others upset over former president Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are fortifying their operations as they ramp up for another divisive election.
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
Man allegedly assaulted flight crew after taking hallucinogen, affidavit says
A passenger who allegedly took psilocybin -- the hallucinogenic chemical found in certain mushrooms -- before boarding a United Airlines flight in Miami last week was arrested after allegedly assaulting two members of the flight crew.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
Nurse accused of killing 7 babies, attempting to kill 10 others, appears in U.K. court
A hospital neonatal nurse accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria, Whistler among B.C. communities that set heat records over Thanksgiving weekend
Another 16 hot weather records were broken in communities across B.C. on Sunday, including in Victoria and Whistler.
-
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
-
Campaigns in crisis mode as B.C. mayors pivot from parks, potholes to big picture
With cumulative crises including homelessness, crime, affordability and climate disasters, municipal politicians across B.C. are finding themselves tackling major issues from the ground up.
Calgary
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
-
Driver arrested after slow-speed pursuit on Trans-Canada Highway in southern Alta.
A driver was arrested Sunday night following a slow-speed pursuit on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
A Monday morning shooting involving RCMP officers is under investigation by Alberta's police watchdog.
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate fires head trainer following sexual offence charges
The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."
Toronto
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
-
Man killed in triple shooting at North York sports facility identified
Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.
-
Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.
Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Alouettes make life difficult again with 24-18 loss to Ottawa
The Montreal Alouettes don't like simple things. They made things difficult for themselves again by losing an important game against the Ottawa Redblacks 24-18, much to the chagrin of 21,824 fans, the largest crowd of the season at Percival Molson Stadium.
-
'We're not being as proactive': Most Quebecers not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines
On this Thanksgiving long weekend, many Quebecers are gathering with family after two years of on-and-off pandemic restrictions. But health experts are concerned about low vaccination rates in province.
Winnipeg
-
'So many young voices out there': Winnipeg author heads up new indigenous children's book imprint
A celebrated local author will be giving voice to indigenous authors as the head of a new children's book imprint under Penguin Random House Canada (PRHC).
-
Winnipeg crews fight five fires in 14 hours: WFPS
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) have had a very busy 24 hours, fighting five residential fires overnight and into the morning.
-
78-year-old man dies in South Osborne crash
Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision in the 500 block of Osborne Street Sunday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
Regina
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
The City of Regina wants to hear from residents concerning 'Catalyst Committee' projects
The Catalyst Committee is inviting residents of Regina to a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to provide input on several large projects across the Queen City.
-
'Serious' vehicle collision blocks southbound lanes of Highway 11: Regina police
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass early Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
P.E.I. official warns of carbon monoxide danger as people use generators to stay warm
A fire inspector on Prince Edward Island is warning of carbon monoxide dangers as residents use generators to keep warm on their 17th-straight day without power.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
London
-
'Utterly disheartening': Thames Centre candidate says 25 more electoral signs stolen
Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot calls it ‘ironic’ that about 25 more of her election signs were stolen in the town of Thorndale overnight after a previous story about the issue.
-
Thanksgiving food drive sees 30 per cent spike in demand over last year
London Food Bank co-director Jane Roy says a 30 per cent increase in people asking for help at the food bank this Thanksgiving is due in part to the rapid rise of inflation, including the hike in grocery bills.
-
OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run
Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in fatal crash west of Sudbury
A fatal crash that killed one man and sent two others to hospital on Monday west of Sudbury is being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.
Kitchener
-
WATCH HERE
WATCH HERE | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls though Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town. Rewatch the parade special here.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Crash closes Wellesley road
Police have shut down a section of Manser Road in Wellesley Township after a crash Monday.