Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire

Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.

Firefighters and police were called to the massive fire at Ricky’s All Day Grill on Douglas Street around 3 a.m. on June 16, 2023. "It was fully involved on arrival," Chief Dan Atkinson of the Victoria Fire Department told CTV News at the scene that morning.

The Victoria Police Department released four images of a man who police say was caught on video "throwing a lit object through the windows of the building." (VicPD)

One week later, investigators confirmed the blaze, which caused significant damage to the building, was arson.

On Wednesday, the Victoria Police Department released four images of a man who police say was caught on video "throwing a lit object through the windows of the building."

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build and short hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing all black clothing, including a black hat, black gloves and a square, black backpack with white writing on it, police said.

No one was injured in the fire, which is estimated to have caused up to $2 million in damage to the property.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fire or the suspect to call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.