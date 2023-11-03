Victoria police say man, 67, stabbed after stranger asked for money

Victoria police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was stabbed in the city's James Bay neighbourhood.

No arrests have been made in the case and the suspect remains at large.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Michigan Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim was in an outdoor smoking area when he was approached by a man asking for money.

When the victim responded that he had no money, the suspect stabbed him in the hand and face with a large knife, the Victoria Police Department said in a release Friday.

The suspect left the scene on foot, while a woman checked on the victim before also leaving the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak with the woman, who is described as five feet 11 inches tall and "nicely dressed."

Anyone with information about the witness or the stabbing is asked to call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.