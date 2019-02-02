

The Canadian Press





Victoria police say they needed to use tear gas to convince a man to give himself up Friday when he barricaded himself in a suite.

Police say in a statement that the man was barred from living in the home by court-ordered conditions stemming from an assault conviction and there was a warrant out for his arrest.

The police department says officers tried negotiating with him over several days to give himself up but he refused and barricaded himself in the suite.

Police say crisis negotiators and members of the emergency response team were called in but were also unsuccessful after "a number of hours."

They say they warned the man they would use tear gas but he still refused to leave.

Police say the man was decontaminated and taken into custody without further incident for breaching court-ordered conditions.