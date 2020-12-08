VANCOUVER -- The Victoria Police Department has been called to investigate an apparent tampering with the case that holds the ceremonial mace of the B.C. legislature, CTV News has learned.

The tampering was discovered in late October, shortly after the end of the B.C. election — and the investigation is still in its early stages, the NDP’s house leader, Mike Farnworth, confirmed Tuesday morning.

“Police are looking into the matter,” he said in a short news conference as politicians return to the capital.

“The mace rests on a stand that does have a motion detector that can, when the mace is moved, trigger an alarm or some record that there is an incident,” he said.

While officials were removing the mace for a photograph in late October, they noticed that the alarm system that protects it from theft wasn’t working.

On closer inspection, it appeared that the screws that hold down the stand had been removed — and the connections for the alarm had been disconnected.

Whoever did this did not steal the mace but left it in place, and Farnworth did not say that he believed it was a potential theft.

“It could be something as simple as it wasn’t plugged in properly,” he said.

The mace is a symbol of the authority of the B.C. legislature, and is brought into the legislature in a Speaker’s procession at the opening and closing of each day’s sitting of the house.

The current mace is 11 pounds, made from silver, and plated with 24 karat gold.