Victoria Christmas Bird Count records more than 85K birds, 143 separate species

Kevin Slagboom has always been someone who enjoys getting out in nature.

“I was out in the bush hiking, I would do active things like that,” said Slagboom.

Twenty-five years ago he found he was getting bored with just hiking from one place to another.

“I became interested in what was between (point) A and (point) B, like sounds,” said Slagboom.

During one hike he happened upon a birder who told him what feathered creature was making such a racket in the forest, that’s when he was hooked.

“I would call myself a birder,” said the convert. “I now actively seek and discover birds and enjoy them.”

On Dec. 16, he took part in the annual Victoria Christmas Bird Count.

“We counted about 85,000 birds,” said Ann Nightingale, coordinator of the count, adding that 143 species were spotted. “Which is the best we’ve done in several years.”

Four hundred scoured trails, beaches and backyard feeders counting the feathered inhabitants – everything from ducks, to crows, to sparrows.

“Anything we see, we count,” said Nightingale.

This year a new bird was spotted in Victoria.

“A white-breasted nuthatch, which shows up here every once in a while but this is the first one we had one on our Christmas bird count,” Nightingale explained.

A white breasted nuthatch is shown in this photo.

An interesting find but not as incredible as the bird that was discovered during another count happening around the same time in Sidney.

That’s where a summer tanger was spotted, a bird that Nightingale says is usually found in Texas or Mexico.

This photo shows a summer tanger, spotted on Vancouver Island even though it's typically found in Texas and Mexico. Researchers who study so-called "vagrancy" in birds say the reason birds like this wind up far from where they should be can essentially be chalked up to confusion.

“Sometimes they just go the opposite direction than they are supposed to,” Nightingale explained.

The find has created a buzz throughout the North American birding community, drawing bird enthusiasts to Vancouver Island.

“This is a bird that is attracting people from all over the place, even as far away as Montreal,” said Nightingale.

The purpose of the annual count is to track bird population charges. As well as to track range expansions of some birds like the summer tanager and white-breasted nuthatch.

“You get an adrenaline rush,” said Slagboom. “You get a little hit when you discover something that’s not supposed to be here.”

These finds keep people like Slagboom and Nightingale coming back for more, looking for those rare birds that may have taken a wrong turn somewhere along their regular migration path.