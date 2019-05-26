

CTV News Vancouver





The annual Victoria Brain Tumour Walk featured some ‘Kaped Krusaders’ on Sunday: Dozens of ordinary British Columbians, wearing capes with large letter K’s on the back on honour of their favourite superhero, Kaiden Finley.

“Kaiden was an incredible kid,” said Alli Roberts, one of the Krusaders of her inspiration. “Quiet on the outside, but once you got to know him, he’d just crack you up all the time.”

If he were still around, the 11-year-old would have been impressed by all the walkers wearing his first initial on Sunday, Kaiden’s mother Tasha Finley told CTV News.

“Wow,” she said. “Kaiden is not of many words, but yeah, he would be in wow.”

Kaiden Finley died earlier this year after a multi-year battle with an aggressive, cancerous brain tumour that just kept coming back.

After his cancer came back last fall, the community rallied around him. In January, the Victoria Police Department named him chief for a day.

While he didn’t reach his personal goal of participating in Sunday’s walk, Kaiden’s Krusaders helped meet and exceed his fundraising target of $1,000. As of Sunday, the total had hit $5,700 and counting.

“He would say it's awesome because all that was important to him was that no other child have to go through the experience that he went through,” Roberts said.