

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 30s has been charged following a series of smartphone robberies in Surrey, B.C., Mounties announced Thursday.

Investigators say they began looking into the incidents in June.

"In each of the robberies, the victims had placed an advertisement on a buy-and-sell website, hoping to sell their smartphones," police said. "When the victims met with the suspect to complete the sale, they were either assaulted or threatened with violence and had their smartphones stolen."

Travis Lanouette of Maple Ridge has been charged with three counts of robbery. The 35-year-old is currently remanded in custody.

“When people engage in private sales using the internet, they place a significant amount of trust in those who they are dealing with,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in the statement. “Incidents like these are rare, but we were glad the victims reported these incidents and we had an opportunity to investigate and identify a suspect.”